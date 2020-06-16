Friday is Juneteenth, which marks the day when Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston in 1865 to issue General Order No. 3, stating that in keeping with the Emancipation Proclamation announced by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862, all enslaved persons in the United States are free.
Also called Jubilee Day, it became an official state holiday in 1980 after former State Rep. Al Edwards introduced legislation to formally commemorate June 19 as a day of emancipation for African Americans who learned of their freedom that day. Celebrations of that moment continue to this day in Texas and across the country.
Rosenberg Library’s Special Collections Department has several collections chronicling these celebrations in Galveston. The Susanne King Photographic Collection contains photos taken by King as part of the “Town vs. Metropolis: The Galveston Story” project funded by the Texas Committee for the Humanities and the Moody Foundation.
The collection includes photos of the Juneteenth celebration’s kickoff in Galveston in 1980, showing Edwards standing next to “Miss Juneteenth” Tawana Shotwell and Mayor Gus Manuel on the steps of Ashton Villa, as well as a parade along Ball Street from 41st Street (Jack Johnson Boulevard) to 26th Street.
Another collection concerning Juneteenth is the Juneteenth Celebration Collection, which documents another celebration in 1991, sponsored by St. Vincent’s House, which donated the collection.
This collection contains correspondence, programs, writings and other printed materials relating to the sprawling six-day event, which began June 14 with a pageant/talent show at Central Middle School and ended with a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation at Ashton Villa and a parade on June 19.
One item of note is a proclamation by Mayor Barbara K. Crews and city council designating June 19, 1991, as a day to observe Juneteenth in the city.
The collection also includes the winning essays from a contest held at Central after the parade. The contest topic was, “What Emancipation Proclamation Means To You,” and first prize went to eighth-grader Wayne Glinski for his entry “Just a Colored War?”
Finally, the collection contains color photographs of the Juneteenth parade through the city, which began at St. Vincent’s House and featured live music and groups such as the Boy Scouts and the city of Galveston.
These collections are a sampling of what the Galveston and Texas History Center has collected on this significant day and on many other vital topics on African American history in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.