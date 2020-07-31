This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Big Bird and Reed.
Some cats can be aloof, but then there are felines like our Big Bird here who will run and greet you at the door. Big Bird and her babies were brought to our facility, and we’ve watched her little ones reach an adoptable age.
We want this loving, sweet 2-year-old gray and white mother cat to find a home that’s able to give her all of the love and affection that she deserves. She’s the first to meet you when you walk into Cat Adoption West, our community cat adoption room.
She gets along with the other cats in the room easily and is a gentle but persistent seeker of attention. We keep telling her there’s a perfect family waiting for her — could it be yours?
Meet Reed. This big boy was adopted from us as a puppy and unfortunately is back looking for a new forever family. At 60 pounds and a little over a year old, Reed is a big love-bug.
His light brown eyes are sure to melt your heart. Reed is quiet and calm and loves to hang out in the sun before it gets too hot outside. Reed is heartworm negative and already fixed, so he’s ready to go home as soon as he finds the family who will love him forever.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
