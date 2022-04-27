Sunday afternoon was enhanced with the return of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra performing in The 1894 Grand Opera House. It was a euphoric experience as these talented musicians brought to life the great works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart along with the brilliance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s ageless music, led by the animated and poised Maestro Trond Saeverud.
According to board member Liz Lawhorn Cryder, “It was like traveling back in time to Europe in the 1700s to hear the classics for the first time.” There were people who attended from all over Galveston and Harris counties to enjoy the music and proficiency of world-renowned violinist William Hagan. Hagan was a child prodigy learning to play the violin at age 4. He took the performance to a new level with his superb solo of Beethoven’s Eroica.
One of my favorites was an obscure French composer named Louise Dumont Farrenc. Her work Overture No. 1 in E minor, Op. 23 was a cascade of cords that pulsated with intensity and built on each sounding scales with the melodious momentum that was released and restrained by the gifted conductor Trond Saeverud. The orchestra also paid a special tribute to Dr. Nancy Hughes at the concert.
It was a spectacular sight to hear each of these talented musicians’ contribution blended into magical musical experience right here on our beautiful island. A special welcome to newcomer violist Kristina Davila who graduated this year from New York University.
Mark your calendar for the symphony’s next performance on May 22 with Kaleidoscope. It will be a musical adventure, from a quiet meditation through piano pyrotechnics and a newly discovered work, to Debussy’s most celebrated orchestra masterpiece, La mer. Also, there will be a summer youth orchestra camp, so for more information and to purchase your tickets call the opera house at 800-821-1894.
Let’s all get back to the classics and enhance the culture in Galveston.
