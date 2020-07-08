Galveston for decades has had a robust arts community, with up to 30 locations participating in Galveston Arts Center’s ArtWalk in the downtown area.
Along with most other businesses, these locations are taking a considerable hit during these times of social distancing. It’s important that in addition to our amazing restaurants and shops, our artistic community also receives your help to survive.
The Galveston ArtWalk has been organized by the Galveston Arts Center for nearly 35 years as a method to highlight our visual arts community and provide a focus for locals and island visitors to enjoy and support our visual arts while providing an opportunity for the center to open a new show. Presented in partnership with a diverse array of galleries, artist studios, nonprofit arts spaces and other downtown businesses, ArtWalk is an economic driver for the cultural and tourism sectors of Galveston’s local economy.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot with good conscience continue to have the center organize and promote ArtWalk as it was pre-virus until we get past this current outbreak. At this time, all ArtWalks are canceled for the remainder of the year or until the severity of this public health threat has significantly lessened.
Even though we’re not holding ArtWalk every eight weeks, you can still visit our local arts galleries and shops nearly every day of the week and maintain your safety, as well as the safety of individuals who are working. Our goal at the center is to continue to support our visual arts community through a Galveston Gallery Guide, which will be an online tool to share up-to-date policies, hours and locations to see and purchase original art in Galveston.
The guide can be found on our website, galvestonartscenter.org, and will soon be available on printed rack cards throughout the city. It’s important to note that while we advocate for all visitors to be cautious, wear masks, properly social distance and sanitize hands at all Galveston businesses, each location’s hours, and policies are set by their respective owners.
The center itself will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the premier of Will Henry’s new exhibition, “Watching Paint Dry,” featuring recent paintings exploring landscape, abstraction and mark making.
On the second floor, two exhibitions featuring Katy Heinlein and Xochi Solis, which opened May 30, will be on view through Aug. 16.
Walking around the downtown, Lost Bayou and Silk Stocking districts, I see almost every other home being renovated, improved or put on the market. All of these improvements need local Galveston artwork.
Please take the time to check out our local art spaces, some will have extended hours on Saturday to accommodate more visitors over the course of the day. But please don’t wait for Saturday, as the majority of these locations are open throughout the week and are looking for our community to come out to support them.
