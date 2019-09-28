This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rudolph and Lizzy.
Rudolph is a friendly orange and white fellow in search of a place to live. He can be seen in the shelter’s community cat room where he lounges and plays with his adult cat friends. Before that, he temporarily resided at Home Depot. Employees brought him to the shelter as a stray “feral” cat, but quite the contrary, he’s far from feral and more than likely was just dumped there. He’s about 4 years old, handsome, and nice and healthy.
Lizzy is a golden beauty that sadly was brought into the shelter as a stray. And, even though it’s obvious she did have a human and was cared for, no one ever came looking for her. She’s 2 years old and a pit/lab mix. She’s incredibly loving and knows basic commands. She also gets along great with other dogs and children. She walks well on a leash, but she’s very strong and sometimes tends to pull. If you’re looking for love, look no further.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
