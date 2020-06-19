This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bartleby and Billie.
Bartleby (A023588) is a domestic short hair kitten with a coat of blue and can help you chase the blues away. Bartleby is about 4 months old, playful, friendly and outgoing. His coat appears solid blue at first glance but close inspection reveals “ghost tabby” striping — blue on blue.
His gray-green eyes are pensive and thoughtful — is he contemplating dinner, pouncing on a toy or who is going to adopt him?
Don’t miss your chance at Billie (A020216), a 1-year-old, female border collie mix. This girl is extremely playful and happy. She loves getting attention and is just a happy girl all the time.
Her happiness is contagious so come to the center and take this bundle of joy home with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bartleby and Billie will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
