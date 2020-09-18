This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Ms. Macey and Sofia.
Meet Marvelous Ms. Macey. Macey is a 5-month-old kitten with a soft brown, tan-and-white coat. She’s an adventurous, silly, sweet and most of all affectionate kitty who loves to play. Macey also loves being petted and will nap in your lap for hours. She’s ready to go, so don’t hesitate. Call and schedule an appointment today.
Meet Sofia, a 1-year-old terrier/Italian greyhound mix. She’s our newest member in puppy playgroup. Sophia is social, confident and never wants playtime to end. Sofia would mesh well with another dog who’s playful and tolerant of her young antics. She has a lot of pep in her step. Sofia likes to give kisses too. Please call and schedule an appointment to come pick up this sassy sweet gal.
We’re currently closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
