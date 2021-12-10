This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bopeep and Buster.
Bopeep (A027714) is a domestic short hair dilute tortoiseshell and is 6 months old, energetic, playful, friendly and totally delightful. Bopeep’s plush coat is lovely shades of blue mingled with pale peach; her eyes are alert and expressive.
Bopeep isn’t looking for her sheep because she never had any. She is looking for a family and home to call her own — hopefully with time to settle in before the holidays. Don’t delay, bustle on in and ask for Bopeep.
Buster (A028062) is a male German Shepherd mix, emphasize the mix; he appears to have some Labrador in him too, with a dash of Australian Cattle dog. He has a mahogany brown and tan shepherd-like coat, with a red merle chest.
Volunteers love him and can’t stop taking photos of him because he’s so photogenic and sweet. He has a mellow energy, likes to run the yard, then he wants to give a human some affection and play.
Bopeep and Buster will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
