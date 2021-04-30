This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Johnny Rebel and Miso.
Johnny Rebel came to us as a stray and never found his original family. Sadly, someone cropped his ears, but he’s an extremely handsome fella with a great physique.
His friends call him JR for short. JR is a nice dog, not hyper and dog friendly. He’s looking for a playmate to have fun in the sun with this summer. Schedule an appointment today to meet our Johnny Rebel and let the good times roll.
Miso is a gorgeous cat who enjoys a good conversation. She has beautiful blue eyes and a sweet personality to match. Miso is on the quiet side and extremely tidy. She would make a great roommate.
You won’t have to ask her more than once to do her chores. Miso is sure to win your heart and home. Complete an application today on our website and call to schedule an appointment to see this doll.
This is National Adopt a Shelter Pet weekend, and we have special adoption fees. Can’t adopt right now? You could sponsor, donate, foster or volunteer. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
