This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cherry and JJ.
Cherry (A026175) is a 4-year-old, fun Manx mix with an extra soft and plush orange tabby and white coat. He likes to show off his peachy-pink toe buds, which match his nose leather. Cherry follows you with his yellow-gold eyes to make sure you’re paying attention to his antics.
Pets and scratches are welcome after a proper introduction. If you’ve been waiting to cherry-pick a perfect cat companion, hustle on in to meet Cherry. He has the looks, the personality, everything but a tail (since he’s a Manx.)
JJ (A025565) is a handsome 3-year-old Catahoula mix with a beautiful dark brown brindle and white coat. This boy would make the perfect date. He enjoys being by your side and even loves to give kisses. Come by this week and meet this handsome boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cherry and JJ will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
