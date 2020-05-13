The Galveston & Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will offer a virtual workshop about The Galveston Tribune from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The history center has partnered with the University of North Texas’ Portal to Texas History, one of the many valuable research databases available at the library, to digitize the center’s collection of Tribune archives.
That collection will be the focus of the workshop, allowing participants to explore The 1900 Storm, the construction of the seawall and more through the lens of The Galveston Tribune.
Galveston’s evening newspaper, The Tribune began publication in 1880 under the name The Print. It was published six days a week until 1963, when it was combined with The Daily News.
Both papers were published in downtown Galveston, on Mechanic Street, in the first building designed as a newspaper plant in the United States.
Participants must register at rosenberg-library.org/tribune.
For more information, contact Kevin Kinney, kkinney@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 126.
— Angela Wilson
