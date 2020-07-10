This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Pauline and Taffy.
Pretty Pauline (A023585) is a domestic short hair brown tabby who has lived on her own and is ready to bring her Perils of Pauline cat tale to an end. She’s about 2 years old, already spayed and has her rabies certificate in order. Pauline has tried several gigs and is auditioning for a new one — super model, secret agent, yoga instructor or pampered pet.
Taffy (A023587) is a very sweet girl who can be shy at first, but give her a treat and you will always win her over. She has done well with a child and has also done well with other dogs at the center. This precious girl would love nothing more than to relax on the couch with you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Pauline and Taffy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
