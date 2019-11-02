This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Liliana and Hal.
Liliana (A020414) is a Tonkinese/Siamese mix, about 2 years old, spayed and FIV/FeLV negative. She has a dainty nose, pale aqua eyes, alert ears, many lynx points, a little bit of tortie point and seal coloring for her tail tip. Liliana’s mom didn’t tell her their full ancestry, but she heard rumors of royal grandparents. Liliana is friendly, outgoing and does “not” want to be called late to dinner. Come meet her this week and help her celebrate her debut.
Hal (A020594) is a big hunk of love. This handsome boy wears his heart on his sleeve (and his nose too). He enjoys hanging out with the other ARC dogs during dog playgroups. Hal has a great temperament and is relaxed. We hope he can find a home before the holiday season begins. We know he will look absolutely adorable in all of your holiday pictures.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Liliana and Hal available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
