Pastor Jervie Windom and Nilda Windom, of RESONATE Church in Texas City, have been serving BBQ, holding fish fries and spaghetti dinners and helping with community cleanup, repairing a neighbor’s fence, delivering food and stopping to chat. They are seen passing out refreshing drinks at charitable events or helping a sick friend. They always seem to do something for their community.
This husband-and-wife team served our country, together spending almost 40 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring two years ago, they moved to Texas City and soon found themselves wanting to do more. They formed RESONATE Church because they believe in reaching the communities outside the walls of the physical building where they worship and pray.
They have provided food and support to families in communities throughout Texas City and La Marque. They serve disabled veterans, shut-in members of the church and people who need hot meals or someone to pray with them. They make telephone and video calls to stay in touch, keeping hope alive. They engage in arts and crafts during the quarantine. They believe the community unites us, as we inspire others.
I recently visited Nick Droege and his team at Texas Tail Distillery’s storefront on Seawall Boulevard. The windows were covered with cardboard, but the main entry door was slightly ajar with a sign that says, “Holler loud, we are in the back.” They were in back busy making much-needed hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of COVID-19. As the shutdown orders took place, Nick and his family were on the verge of having to make the painful decision to lay off their team. Then the call came from the federal government, permitting them to switch the distillery to make hand sanitizer. Nick recalled ordering 3,000 empty bottles with a goal to sell just enough to cover operating expenses and pay his team, then donate the rest. Nick kept his promise and donated half of the finished product to police departments, first responders and the University of Texas Medical Branch. He continues to donate hand sanitizer to anyone in uniform.
Nick was able to keep his team of Lani Crain, Laila Crow and Megan Blackwell at full pay, as well as hire some laid-off service industry workers as part-time helpers. He is grateful for the support from the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Galveston Independent School District and the community. Recently, he and his team partnered with Slice of Texas Catering to provide more than 500 free meals. During the luncheon, many asked how they could help. After some brainstorming, they decided to set up a GoFundMe account, “Help Us Be Stronger Together.” The goal was to buy food from local restaurants and help feed the community. For more information, check out their Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/TexasTailDistillery.
Giving, sharing and paying it forward is in the DNA of Joshua and Summer Chapman. Chapman’s Front End & Brakes on Palmer Highway in Texas City began in 1959 with Joshua’s, grandfather, who handed the reins over to his son David Chapman, who successfully ran the business. Six years ago, following the family tradition, Joshua Chapman and his amazing wife, Summer, were given control of the business.
The young couple has put their brand on this family-owned business. With the recent pandemic restrictions, many of their friends who are also small-business owners had to shut their doors and lay off staff. Joshua and Summer found creative ways to help, while creating a lifeline for their own business. With their own money, they printed “#Shop Texas City” gift cards, which they handed out to their customers to get food for the printed face value at local restaurants. The idea was to get people to visit these restaurants and order take-out food.
Chapman’s is a member of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and was named Small Business of the Year in 2018. The couple continues to give back by participation in the Rotary Club of Texas City and many more local organizations.
