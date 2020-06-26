Tinkerbell

Tinkerbell

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tinkerbell.

Tinkerbell was barely a year old when she came to Friendswood Animal Control pregnant. Now that her kittens are all grown up, she is ready to find her forever home.

She is a super sweet and affectionate girl who would make a great addition to any family. Tinkerbell’s adoption fee of $25 includes a vet exam, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.

Tinkerbell is in foster, so if you are interested in meeting her, please contact Kelsey at 281-910-4016.

