The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tinkerbell.
Tinkerbell was barely a year old when she came to Friendswood Animal Control pregnant. Now that her kittens are all grown up, she is ready to find her forever home.
She is a super sweet and affectionate girl who would make a great addition to any family. Tinkerbell’s adoption fee of $25 includes a vet exam, vaccines, microchip and spay surgery.
Tinkerbell is in foster, so if you are interested in meeting her, please contact Kelsey at 281-910-4016.
