This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Charlie and Tiny.
Meet our charming man Charlie. Poor Charlie has bounced around a few times in his first year of life. Despite multiple homes, he’s a kind, loving dog. Charlie is crate trained, house trained and smart, although he’s a little rusty on some of his skills and may need a refresher.
Charlie is ready to jump up for a game of fetch at a moment’s notice, and he easily stands out at the dog park because of his good looks and markings. Charlie loves exercise, but even more than that, he will love curling up at your feet at bedtime. Come meet your new loyal companion.
Introducing Tiny. Tiny is a friendly, outgoing kitty. He warms up quickly to any human and likes meeting new people. Tiny is a playful and active adolescent kitten at times, while other times reserved and calm. Tiny doesn’t miss a trick.
He always seems to know what’s going on around him. This boy is looking for a calm yet energetic, loving companion. Tiny can be spotted easily at the shelter. Just look for the black cat with gorgeous, velvety, onyx-colored fur.
Tiny would love to be home for Halloween posing next to your pumpkin. Come see if he’s your match.
Our annual Paws Gala “Deep in the PAWS of Texas” is set for Jan. 15. Please check our website for details and to order tickets. We hope to see you there. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
