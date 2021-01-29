The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Coco.
Coco (GCTP-A332) definitely has the characteristics of a Russian Blue. With her people, she’s friendly and loves to snuggle and play. One of her favorite things is to be pampered and brushed. Characteristic of the breed: She prefers not to deal with strangers. She may take a little while to warm up and settle in, but once she does, she will be your princess. She would prefer to be the only feline in the house.
To read more about Coco, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.