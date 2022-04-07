In April, the Rosenberg Library Museum, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will display a historic Easter card collection donated in 1946 by Mr. and Mrs. Z. L. White.
These vintage Easter cards arrived to Rosenberg Library in their original walnut cases and are dated anywhere from 1870 through 1920. Addressed to donors and extended family members, the cards originally belonged to Mr. White’s parents. The father, Z. L. White Sr. was a well-known American journalist and reporter for the New York Tribune in the 19th century. By 1870 he was named chief Washington correspondent, and in 1875, his son Z. L. White Jr. was born.
“Z. L. White Jr. first traveled to Galveston in 1894 and began a career in real estate insurance,” said Ivy Albright, museum curator of Rosenberg Library.
White ended up spending much of his life in the military instead, serving during the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. His wife, Louise Robertson Lewis, was an accomplished organist.
“He and his wife became generous supporters of Rosenberg Library and donated countless artifacts to the museum collection,” Albright said.
You can visit this treasure on the second floor of Rosenberg Library during normal hours through April 30. For more information on this and past treasures, visit rosenberg-library-museum.org.
