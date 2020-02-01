This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Coltina and Max.
Coltina came to us eight months ago as a young, tiny kitten and has been with us way too long. She loves playing with toys and carrying around a toy mouse. She also loves to run around on our kitten treadmill. She has become bored of shelter life and will sometimes over groom herself to pass the time. Coltina has been told to be patient, and that her forever home will be coming soon, so please come and meet her today and fall in love.
Max is a medium-sized 2-year-old brindle-and-white terrier/bulldog mix. Max is a total joy and a pleasure to be with. He knows basic commands and walks wonderfully on a leash. Max will give you his paw to shake, and his tail wags continuously when he sees people, cats and dogs. Max appears to be dog-friendly. He is extremely affectionate, loves to snuggle and, best of all, gives hugs. Get ready for Valentine’s Day with lots of hugs and kisses from Max.
Ready for Mardi Gras? Enter our Krewe of Barkus & Meoux parade or watch the family parades at the Cat’s Eye View party, both on Feb 23. Information on our website.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor, allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
