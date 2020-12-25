The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Blue Eyes.
Look at this handsome boy. Meet Blue Eyes (GCTP-A-315), an extremely friendly, loving, approximately 6 1/2-year-old Snowshoe mix with gorgeous blue eyes. A chill kitty who loves to follow his human around for pets and snuggles. Blue Eyes is good with other cats, however, dogs are unknown. Please open your heart and house to Blue Eyes.
If this beautiful boy isn’t adopted, come visit him in person at our next adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Pet Supplies Plus at 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Blue Eyes, or make a Christmas donation, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
