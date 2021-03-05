The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Marigold.
Uniquely marked Marigold (GCTP-A-346) was found outside with some feral cats during our Trap/Neuter(Spay)/Release Program of the area. She’s extremely friendly and was most likely a dump.
Marigold proved she didn’t belong outside by showing us how very friendly, sweet and loving she is. Marigold is looking for her forever home, choosing the sweet life over the street life.
If this beautiful girl isn’t adopted, come see sweet Marigold at our upcoming adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real, in Houston; or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supermarket, 1941 W. League City Parkway, in League City.
To see more pictures of Marigold, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
