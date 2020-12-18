This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Adonis and Canelo.
Adonis (A025385) is a domestic short hair buff tabby who has it all going on. He’s about 3 years old, gorgeous and has a great personality. Let’s start with that buff tabby coat — soft and thick with subtle striping. Golden eyes and peach nose provide colorful accents.
Adonis is curious, playful and just may hit you up for a yummy treat. His sweet look and expressive eyes should get him that treat along with some cuddling. Come get acquainted, fall in love and Adonis may be your new best friend.
Canelo (A022091) is a fun-loving 18-month-old bull terrier mix. This boy is obsessed with squeaky toys and can play for hours on end. He loves to go on adventures and enjoys his time outside of the shelter. Come by and meet this stud today. Bonus: This boy is heart-worm negative and neutered already and is ready to go today.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Adonis and Canelo will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
