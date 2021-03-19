This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Queen and Aquaman.
Queen (A025337) is 2 years old, spayed and quite the beauty with her gorgeous brown tabby coat. Queen’s preference is to be a working cat — a nice secure barn, warehouse or other place of employment would be great. Queen will rub against her surrounding, flirt and ask for treats but draws the line at being touched.
Queen’s fluffy tail, ear dressings and impressive toe tufts hint at a touch of Maine Coon in her ancestry. If you’re looking for a working cat and would like to have the loveliest looking one in the area, hustle on in to meet Queen.
How adorable are those ears? It’s Aquaman (A025493), a fun-loving 2-year-old Staffordshire mix. He loves to play, and his ears flop up and down as he runs. He has even done well with other dogs here at the center. Stop by and meet this charming boy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Queen will be available for $5; and Aquaman will be available for $42.50, Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
