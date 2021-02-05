This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Beto Tomas and Costa.
Beto Tomas (A025490) is a Manx mix who combines good looks, pleasing personality and some unusual features (no tail). He’s about 8 years young, neutered, friendly, mellow and outgoing. This debonair guy has a plush blue tabby coat and glass green eyes.
Beto is hanging out in the Main Cat Colony, greeting visitors and waiting for his forever family to find him. A safe home with yummy treats, soft beds, some toys and attention (including chin scratches) would make Beto an extremely happy boy.
Costa (A025393) is a handsome lad. This 2-year-old boy has a striking black and white coat pattern. He’s playful and social with other dogs, and he is ready to be adopted this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Beto Tomas will be available for $20 and Costa will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
