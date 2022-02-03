Trees seem quiet at this time of year, but they’re actually busy building roots while above-ground growth is paused. They’re still absorbing carbon dioxide and giving off oxygen. Their root systems are maintaining soil stability, reducing erosion and minimizing water runoff. Birds and other wild creatures are sheltering in them. In warm weather, their shade will also be cooling the ground, reducing energy usage and maintaining soil moisture.
Urban landscapes are different than trees’ natural environments, where they’ve survived for millennia without our interference. Those in our care need some assistance to maintain good health. One such service we often provide is pruning. The following are some thoughts to consider in pruning. Have your pruning tools clean and sharp.
Late winter is when pruning is recommended for most trees. As with trees, cold weather causes diseases and pests to be less active, minimizing their spread. Of course, damaged or diseased wood can be removed at any time of year.
During dormancy, trees will delay their normal tendency to produce new growth, until warmer weather when moisture and sunlight will be available. At this time the tree can heal pruning cuts before spring emergence of insects and disease. Wound dressing or pruning paint are no longer recommended in most cases.
Tree structure is more visible if leaves are absent so you can see the overall shape and look for damaged or hazardous limbs. Thinning can remove unwanted branches by cutting them back near their point of origin and results in a more open tree. Thinning also strengthens the tree by forcing diameter growth of the remaining branches. For major pruning, don’t just fire up the chainsaw, get the advice of an arborist so the cuts are in the tree’s best interest.
By the way, trees that flower in early spring have developed buds before winter arrived. So delay pruning until after they’ve flowered. If the tree flowers in late spring, a winter pruning job should be fine.
There are examples of pruning all around the island which make trained arborists cringe and are actually harmful. These include limbs cut too close to the trunk, unsightly “stubs” that resemble amputations, “lion tailing” by stripping off all but the outermost leaf clusters, “topping” the main trunk, which can cause poor structure and weak regrowth, the infamous “crape murder,” and just plain old butchered attempts at pruning.
For year-round tree care, here are a few suggestions: Maintain adequate moisture (especially newly-planted trees); avoid injury with landscape tools like string trimmers; and monitor insect infestations. Webworms are unsightly and annoying but are unlikely to seriously damage a healthy tree. Formosan termites, however, can attack healthy trees and you should watch for mud shelter tubes, swarmer termites or damaged wood. If you suspect them, contact a pest control company for help.
Trees are good for our health, so let’s return the favor; don’t take them for granted. For everything you need to know about pruning, check out Aggie Horticulture and do a quick search.
