This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Keeno and Azul.
Keeno (A027054) is a domestic short hair gray and white tabby, who is a kool kitty. He’s just over 5 months old, playful, friendly and flirty. He’s mostly white with classic tabby markings, black swirls on a gray background, accented by a pink nose and toe beans. He wants you to know he takes after his beautiful Mom and is the best-looking in the litter. Come get acquainted with Keeno, and maybe he will be your new best buddy.
Azul (A027289) is a handsome 1-year-old Weimaraner/Labrador mix who has been called “sweet” by just about every volunteer that we have here. He’s a gentle and mild-mannered young dog who may be a little shy at first, but opens right up once given the chance. He will even strike a pose for you when playing in the yard. Come on by and meet the boy for yourself.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Keeno and Azul will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.