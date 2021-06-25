This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Lola and Sweetie.
Meet Lola. Lola is a beautiful 5-year-old blue pit bull dog. She had a “ruff” life before coming to us. Although she’s heart-worm positive from neglect, she has a sponsor for half of her treatment.
Lola is a regular participant in social groups and plays well with others. Lola is ready for her new family to come and take her home.
Introducing Sweetie. Sweetie is just that, sweet. Sweetie was adopted and in a home for a few years but recently returned.
She’s on medications twice a day for some thyroid issues, but she’s easy to medicate. This senior girl deserves to live out her golden years in a nice comfy home, would that be yours?
Save the date: Surf Dogs is set for July 17. Visit our website for more information at www.galvestonhumane.org. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
