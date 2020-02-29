This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mr. Whiskers and Reginald.
Meet Mr. Whiskers. This handsome devil was a stray neighborhood cat that everyone decided needed a shot at a real home with a loving family. He’s gentle and kind with a beautiful, classic tabby striped coat and perfectly pink nose.
He’s 2 years old, fixed and up-to-date on all shots. Mr. Whiskers is FIV-positive and must be a strictly indoor cat. He can be adopted to a home with other cats, provided they don’t get into any major fights. Stop in and meet Mr. Whiskers today in our East Side Cat Room.
Meet Reginald, aka Reggie. This 3-year-old pit mix is a laid-back lad. He came to us recently as a transfer from Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. HSPCA says Reggie is an awesome dog.
He’s a little bummed to be going into a kennel — he thought he was just taking a day trip to the beach. HSPCA has promised him that he would get adopted soon so help them keep their word and come adopt Reggie. You certainly won’t regret taking home this handsome guy.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor, allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
