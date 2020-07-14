The heat this summer is intense. Maybe the overlay of wearing masks, remembering to keep social distance and taking care to sanitize everything adds a touch more heat-from-stress to the ordinary. There’s much to remember. But here’s one more thing to attend to: Dogs are at risk in our summer heat.
Those of us who live in Galveston can spread the word about hazards and life-saving measures to those who don’t yet understand. Even through a mask and from suitable distances.
People walking or running with their dogs on sidewalks need to know how hot these surfaces get and how serious burned paws can be. A quick and easy test to see if the street temperature is safe enough for a walk is to put the back of your hand on the pavement. If you can’t keep it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for your pup’s feet. Grass is a cooler surface. And walking in the cool of day is best. Dogs can get heat stroke while running in our neighborhoods.
Dogs need plenty of fresh water to drink. They need a spot in the shade to cool down. On beaches, they need a towel or blanket to protect them from sand temperatures that can rise to 130 degrees. Without sunscreen, light-colored dogs can get painfully burned on their noses and ears. Dogs walking on hot sand for long periods can burn their paws.
Galveston’s heat is a harsh challenge. Car temperatures rise extremely rapidly to deadly levels. With an outside temperature of 95 degrees, car temperature can reach 104 degrees in 10 minutes and 129 in a half hour. Even with windows cracked open, inner car temperatures can rise by 40 degrees. The consequences to a dog left behind can be deadly.
“The change of only a few degrees to a dog’s normal body temperature of 101 to 102.5 degrees can quickly result in coma, organ dysfunction, permanent brain damage or even death,” Veterinarian Jules Benson said.
“Never leave your pet in a parked car when the temperature is above 70 degrees,” Dr. Michael Dix, a veterinarian said. “Not even with the windows partly down, not even in the shade, not even for a quick errand.”
Animal caregivers ask we stay on the lookout for a dog’s heavy panting, increased drooling, and deep and rapid breathing. They suggest putting cloths soaked in cold water around the paws, in the armpits, and on the head and neck to help reduce body temperature. But when we think that a dog is overheated, they tell us to seek veterinary help rapidly.
Islanders who care about dogs can spread this information using social media and gentle reminders to those who seem unaware. We can call animal control when we see dogs in cars or endangered in the heat. A dog’s life may be saved through our actions. Even in masks and from suitable distances.
