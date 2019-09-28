This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Dorothy and Mankey.
Dorothy (A019998) is a domestic short hair kitten with a brown tabby and white coat. She’s a playful, friendly young lady of about 3 1/2 months old.
“Brown tabby” doesn’t do justice to her pretty coat pattern, which is a light warm brown with dark stripes trimmed with white paws, chin, neck and tummy. Dorothy spends her days playing with her brother Daemon (A019999), watching the hall through her window, practicing super-model poses and waiting for her new family to find her and take her home with them.
Mankey (A019489) loves belly rubs more than anything. This beautiful 2-year-old came to the shelter in July and was so scared. She sat in her kennel and flinched whenever anyone walked by or tried to take her for a walk. Thanks to the kindness of many ARC volunteers and staff, Mankey has started to come out of her shell.
She enjoys running and playing in the yard and will happily roll over for a belly rub. We think Mankey will thrive in a home environment. She’s a gentle love bug who’s small frame might work well for a person or family who live in an apartment.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Dorothy and Mankey are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
