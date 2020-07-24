On June 30, the Rotary Club of Texas City held its annual installation banquet at the Showboat Pavilion, where members, friends and family came together while adhering to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines.
Despite the pandemic, the Rotarians held onto some of their club traditions. The evening began with a social hour followed by the call to order by Master of Ceremonies Chris Delesandri, executive director of United Way of Galveston County.
Delesandri introduced club members seated at the head table and welcomed the club’s honored guests.
The talented Pastor Stephanie Hughes presented the invocation, the “Pledge of Allegiance” and club song.
Judy Slocumb, outgoing club president, began the evening’s program with comments and recognitions by welcoming Peggy Davenport, incoming 2020 president. Judy congratulated Kitty Potter, elected to serve as president of Texas City Rotary Foundation, and Kim Finan, for her role as Texas City Rotary Anns president for a second year. Club members thanked Slocumb for her service and dedication during a very difficult year in and around our community.
Club members elected to serve as officers, board of directors and on the foundation were presented: Mike Griffin, Mike Cooper, Roger Whitener, Sonny Tholcken, Nick Finan, Summer Chapman, Stephanie Hughes, Gary Scoggin, Emken Linton, Paul Selman, Lee Skipper, Joe Stanton, Ben Baty, Phil Roberts and past president Slocumb. An installation ceremony of incoming officers was performed by Don Gartman. Catering by Benno served up the delicious banquet-style dinner.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in their communities and in themselves.
The Rotary mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Holger Knaack, Rotary International president, has set the theme for 2020-2021 as Rotary Opens Opportunities.
He asked Rotarians across the globe to create opportunities that strengthen their leadership, help put service ideas into action and improve the lives of those in need.
