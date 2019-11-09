This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Romeo and Carlibean.
Romeo is a chubby cheeked flame point Siamese cat. He’s about 2 years old and feels as though he’s auditioning for “The Bachelor.” He enjoys long naps in the windowsill, catnip and tries to catch the red dot on the wall. He came to the shelter as a stray and has been waiting for someone to come take him home.
Carlibean is a younger, almost 1 1/2 old brindle terrier mutt. He’s super sweet and cute. He was adopted from here as a puppy, but now he’s back at no fault of his own. He’s now putting himself back out there to try and find love again. He’s pretty low key and can be shy at times. He likes other dogs, and the other dogs at the shelter have helped him come out of his shell.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
— Galveston Island Humane Society
