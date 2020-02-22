Wilson

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Wilson.

Wilson is an athletic and energetic dog who is outgoing and friendly. He enjoys spending time in the play yard with our volunteers. Wilson knows sit and always seems eager to please.

If you would like to meet Wilson come to Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

His adoption fee includes a veterinarian exam, testing, vaccines, microchipping and neuter surgery.

