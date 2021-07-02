This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Pepe and Luna.
Meet Pepe. This handsome senior is a quiet little guy. He loves to go on walks and has much pep in his step. Pepe enjoys his afternoon naps and lives by the creed early to bed, early to rise.
He’s completely house-trained. Pepe is interviewing candidates to spend the rest of his life with him. Who can resist that face? Complete an application today on our website for Pepe.
Introducing Luna. Luna came to us with her sibling, Kash. They love each other and would enjoy going to a forever home together. Both cats are neat and tidy cats who promise to be good roommates. Luna is as sweet as could be. She’s a lovely young cat. Come by for a visit today. Apply now.
Visit our website for more information at www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $20 for this week only.
