The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Iris and Ms. Wyatt.
Meet Iris, the 9-year-old blue heeler mix with a story that will break your heart. Sweet Iris was surrendered to the shelter because, like all dogs, she isn’t capable of surviving on her own. Her fur mom passed away and her fur dad became ill with Parkinson’s. Iris is a large senior with plenty of love left to give. She is housebroken and would love to be adopted with her brother, Farley.
Ms. Wyatt is a 14-year-old declawed front domestic short-hair cat. She’s a quiet cat and was recently surrendered for reasons out of her control. Her favorite thing in the world is treats — she loves treats. Fancy, cheap, slightly stale — doesn’t matter. To Ms. Wyatt, the only bad treats are the ones you don’t give her. She would love to go home with you and live out the rest of her golden years.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.