The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Crystal.
Crystal has a distinction that would be good to remove: She’s been with us for longer than any other dog in recent memory. That’s sad, especially since she’s a pretty girl, wearing a black coat with white on her chest, paws and nose. She enjoys her treats and knows how to sit. She’ll be a great pet for a family or single person.
Please come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 291-996-3390 for more information.
Crystal’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart-worm testing, microchip and spay surgery.
