The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pets of the week are Ying (with black mask) and Yang.
Ying (A-573) and Yang (A-574) came to us as 3- to 5-day-old babies covered in fleas and fighting off respiratory infections; fighters, they quickly became the playful, adventurous kittens you see today.
Ying recently became famous on Instagram for getting her head stuck in a hole. After being rescued, she shook it off quickly. These siblings would do fine apart but are the perfect pair if you’re looking for two new family members. They’re used to other cats, dogs, children — and even guinea pigs.
If these fun and energetic girls aren’t adopted, come visit them at our adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston.
For more pictures of Ying and Yang, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org. For additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
