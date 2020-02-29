This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Roma and Beans.
Roma (A019822) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. She’s a lovely girl with a hint of mystery. Roma is just over 3 years old, already spayed and has her bags packed and ready for her next adventure. We know where she was originally adopted but not where she’s been since — and she’s not telling.
She likes attention, flirting and playing with toys. Roma can strike a dignified pose, look silly with a feather toy or do her glamorous diva routine. Canned food is only so-so in her opinion — a nibble is enough — extra tasty kibble is her preferred treat. This is Roma’s week to shine, so come meet her and make it special.
Meet Beans (A021627). What a smile right? Just look how happy Beans is. This fun-loving fellow is ready to start this year out right with the perfect family. This boy loves to be near people and honestly just looks like the happiest pup in the world. Will you give him the chance to light up your life?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Roma and Beans will be available for adoption Wednesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.