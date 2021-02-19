The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Hoppy.
Hoppy (GCTPA333) is a little shy, but show him a string toy and he will go to town playing. He will sit on your lap for a short time then he’s off to explore the world again. He has begun to show interest in other cats and, being FIV positive, might do good with another FIV positive cat.
Hoppy tends to want to be around human males more than females, maybe so he can watch all the sports games he wants.
Because of the extreme weather, intakes are way up and we greatly need your donations. To see more pictures of Hoppy or to make donations, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.