This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mommy and Rose.
Mommy (A024045) is a wise aged, Pittie blend. This gal not only has the looks, but she has one of the best personalities to match. She enjoys having company and would even make the best cuddle buddy.
Rose (A023810) is a dainty, tabby girl looking for a new adventure in life. She sure hopes someone will choose her. She’s about 1 year old and is in a foster home. If you would like to meet Rose, her foster is happy to set up a meet and greet.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Rose and Mommy will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
