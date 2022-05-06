This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week is Gilbert and Adele.
Gilbert (A029515) is a male domestic short hair with a blue and white coat. He’s about 3 years old, handsome and on the large side with chubby cheeks. He has a white chin, chest and tummy, as well as white mitts on his front paws and socks in back. Cutest of all is his “milkstache.” Gilbert is friendly and likes attention after a proper introduction. Don’t be surprised if he asks for “treats please.” Gilbert hasn’t divulged his history or tales of life on the streets. He’s saving that information for the special family that adopts him and takes him to his forever home.
Meet Adele (A029298), who’s a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boxer mix. This sweet girl is quite eye-catching with her toothy grin and charming smile. Adele is a great conversationalist and loves to sing when she gets really excited. Do you have room in your heart and home for this adorably unique girl?
Gilbert and Adele will be available Tuesday through May 14 for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
