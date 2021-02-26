This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Cubs and Noelle.
Introducing our beautiful onyx gal named Cubs, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever who came to us as a stray. Her original family decided it would be best for Cubs to be placed in a new home because of their health.
Cubs is a fantastic dog who loves people, especially children. She loves being petted and may jump up at first but is working on her manners. She just can’t contain her enthusiasm. Did we mention, she also talks. Come meet Cubs today for some cubby kisses.
Meet Noelle. She has dreamy blue eyes that twinkle like the stars. She’s a quiet, reserved little girl. She enjoys having her golden cream and white coat of fur being brushed. With her little pink nose, she’s as cute as a button.
Don’t let this little girl fool you. She may play “hard to get” at first, but once she’s comfortable with you, she’ll be your best friend and playmate forever. Call and schedule an appointment today.
Spring is just around the corner and that means kittens. Please spay and neuter your pets today. If you need assistance, contact us.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
