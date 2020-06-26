This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Walker and Luc.
Come meet Walker. This poor soul came into the shelter as a stray in September 2019. Walker’s gorgeous, dreamy blue eyes are a dead giveaway that he is a Siberian husky (mix).
Walker’s wonderful foster family has been in the ongoing process of training. Walker has mastered sit, shake a paw — whichever paw you asking for, right or left, and lay down. Walker also sits patiently and waits for his food until released to eat.
Walker is house trained and has not had any accidents in the house. Walker does sleep in a crate at night and when left alone in the house. Walker seems to be content in his crate. Walker loves treats and learning.
Since Walker’s foster has begun using the gentle leader, he walks extremely well on a leash. If you are looking for a super sweet, goofy guy that likes to follow you everywhere, schedule an appointment now to meet Walker.
Meet our little love Luc. This boy came in as a stray and took a few days to settle in. Once comfortable, Luc moved into our community cat room on the west side to make friends with the other felines. Luc did have a microchip, but sadly, it was not registered, so he could not be reunited with his family.
Luc is about 4 years old. Luc will meet and greet you like you’re his “bestest” friend in the whole wide world. Luc is friendly, affectionate and enjoys being petted. Luc purrs like a lion and meows like a lamb. Call us today to be the lucky one to take home Luc.
Galveston Island Humane Society is closed for walk-ins, but we are still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
