The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Sam.
Although Sam can be a little slow to warm up to new people, once he does — watch out. He’s quite the entertainer, playing with toys and climbing the cat tower then running to sleep in your lap or as close as he can get.
If this handsome boy isn’t adopted, come meet Sam in person at our next adoption event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Pet Supermarket at 1940 W. League City Parkway in League City, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at Pet Supplies Clear Lake at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston.
To see more pictures of Sam, or make a New Year’s donation, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
