This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Kenny and Millie.
Kenny came in as a street cat, but this guy loves to be loved. He has an adorable backward ear fold. Kenny is about 6 years old and FIV/FeLV negative. He’s hanging out in our community cat room waiting to meet his new family. Kenny is a big boy who loves to sit next to humans and be petted. If you love the color orange, Kenny is the cat creamsicle you’ve been waiting for.
Isn’t she lovely? Millie is a gorgeous black mouth Cur mix. She has piercing white eyes. At 10 months old, Millie has a little growing left to do, but we expect her to stay in the medium-size range. Millie isn’t your typical puppy. Millie is an affectionate calm puppy who appears to have some training. This sweet pup (hopefully) won’t stay here long, so don’t delay.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
