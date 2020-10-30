The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Daisy.
Daisy is a 64-pound, sweet, loving, full-of-personality girl. She knows how to sit and will play “dress up.” Daisy doesn’t like other dogs, cats or other animals but is great with children. At the vet getting her vaccinations and rabies shot, she was found to be heartworm positive, but that doesn’t slow her down.
Adoption fees are waived on Daisy to help alleviate the cost of heartworm treatment. Also, you’ll receive $100 toward the treatment and treatment at a reduced price. If you’re looking for a girl that will love you and play with you and your children, come see Daisy at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
