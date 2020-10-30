Daisy

Daisy

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Daisy.

Daisy is a 64-pound, sweet, loving, full-of-personality girl. She knows how to sit and will play “dress up.” Daisy doesn’t like other dogs, cats or other animals but is great with children. At the vet getting her vaccinations and rabies shot, she was found to be heartworm positive, but that doesn’t slow her down.

Adoption fees are waived on Daisy to help alleviate the cost of heartworm treatment. Also, you’ll receive $100 toward the treatment and treatment at a reduced price. If you’re looking for a girl that will love you and play with you and your children, come see Daisy at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription