This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Pumpkin and Buster.
Pumpkin is an orange tabby in search of a forever home. Pumpkin is about 4 years old. Pumpkin likes to be petted and totally loves being talked to. He makes a fantastic feline companion.
This orange fur baby has an attractive dark orange swirl coat and gorgeous green eyes. He’s a nice healthy fella weighing in about 15 pounds. Pumpkin is here and ready to complete your household and spice up your life.
Buster is a handsome fella and is about 1 year old. This pibble has all the love and energy in the world. Seriously, he might be the next Energizer bunny. He loves running and playing around and settles down nicely after he’s gotten some of that energy out of his system.
Buster was found by a nice islander who kept him for a night while looking for his owner. Sadly, his original owner never found him, and now Buster wants to bust out — he’s actively seeking a new forever or foster home.
This guy would be a perfect fit for someone who enjoys being active. Walking, running, soccer, tennis — whatever you’re into, he’ll be into as well. Please consider opening your heart and home to Buster.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments. Keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.