The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Jubee.
Jubee (A-53) is a beautiful snowshoe mix and is 5 years old. She’s independent but loves attention when she wants it. Jubee would prefer a house where she’s the queen.
She tolerates other cats and has been around a small dog. She does well with children 10 and older but not younger children. Jubee is fully vetted and looking to find her new forever home.
Jubee has a special adoption fee of only $50. If she’s not adopted, then you can meet her from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at Pet Supplies Plus at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at Pet Supplies Plus at 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Jubee, or to get more information, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org or email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
