The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Amy.
If you want a cute, sweet girl, domestic short hair kitty, who loves to play and relax on the couch, Amy is waiting for you. She’s white with brown tabby markings, and she loves to be scratched and loved on.
Amy’s adoption fee is $25, which includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip and spay/neuter surgery. Meet her at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
