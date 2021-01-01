The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Nassau.
Nassau (GCTP-A-101) is a unique little lady with one green eye and one blue. She came to us with her kittens, having been found on the side of a road. Still a kitten herself, she’s just now learning to play and have fun. She’s extremely sweet and eagerly awaiting a “furrever” home where she will be loved and pampered.
If this beautiful girl isn’t adopted, come meet her in person at our next adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Pet Supplies Plus, 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Nassau, or make a new year’s donation, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
